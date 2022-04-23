Ghana–based Liberian actress, Chi Chi Neblett, would not stop singing the praises of Nigerian men.

Indeed, from her experience dating a Nigerian, she hopes to settle down with one in the near future. “What I love about Nigerian men is that, they know how to spend on their women. I have dated a Nigerian man. They sweet die! If I get one that wants to marry me, why not, I’ll accept the marriage proposal,” she told Saturday Sun.

Recalling her grass to grace journey, the pretty, single mother of one said, “I was born and brought up in Liberia with my mom and little sister. We are two girls from my mom, and I am the first. My growing up was not an easy one. I went through a lot because we didn’t come from a well-to-do family. We had to sell to make ends meet. I hawked! Oh yes, a lot of hawking at some point. All through my growing up days, that was what I was doing to help my mom and also pay my school fees and put food on the table for us to eat. I hawked a lot of Liberian stuff. Thank God for his grace and for where we are now.”

Single and ready to mingle, Neblett has listed her expectations from potential suitors. “I don’t really want much from any potential lover. All I want is someone that is loving, caring and responsible, and with a handsome account balance. He must be able to meet my needs. I also love neat, good-looking men, who smells good and doesn’t talk too much. I don’t like men that brag; you don’t need to sing all your achievements to me. If indeed you have an interesting profile, I should be able to see it. I don’t need you to be disturbing my ears with your stories.”