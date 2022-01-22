Bold and outspoken Nollywood actress, Omalicha Elom is at it again!

The light-skinned script interpreter, who always insists on not dating or marrying a younger lover, has gone a step further. Now, she has added another thing to her marriage wish list.

In a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, Ms. Elom says for a man to have her for keeps, he must not only be wealthy, such a man must also be blessed with a good and strong manhood!

“I wish to get married this year. But I can never marry a young lover. I like older guys; three to five years older than me. I like my man being in charge and in control. I can’t be submissive to a younger lover; I’m too strong-headed. So, I like a man that will sometimes say ‘no’ to my bad habits and excess spending.

“Dating a younger lover would make it seem like a small child caressing my breasts. On the other hand, I can’t also date a much older man. I can’t stand the thoughts of an old man even hugging me, no matter how rich he is. My man must be wealthy, respectful and with a good dick. Even if he doesn’t know how to use it properly, I can ride very well,” she explains.

On her New Year resolutions, the actress said, “I want to make more money and make life easier for my mom and sisters. I’m the first child and breadwinner of my family, so all the responsibilities fall on my tiny shoulders. I also want to keep being a loner, because the girls I call my friends aren’t genuinely happy for me.”