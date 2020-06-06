Nollywood actress, Mandy Ujunwa Obi is dark and busty but she has one desire: to make her butts bigger.

According to the Nnewi, Anambra State-born script interpreter, given the opportunity, her butts will be as large as her boobs. She says, “If I have a chance, I would want to change certain things about my body. Well, I wouldn’t say change per say, but to add. If I get the opportunity, I would want to add to my bumbum. I am not greedy, but I don’t have butts to balance my upper endowment. I need bigger butts to compliment it, then I would be fine and satisfied.”

On her love life and what attracts her to a man, Mandy hinted that just like every other woman, she is allergic to poor men. “I have a boyfriend who is very understanding. He does not complain. Also, he doesn’t get jealous seeing me play romantic roles in movies. I like my man rich and handsome, after all, who doesn’t like good things? But I can’t date a broke guy. I also dislike a guy that is not straightforward,” she disclosed.