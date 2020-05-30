Dark and curvy actress, Anita Joseph has vowed not to give up on playing erotic roles, but then, she won’t act such roles without her husband’s seal of approval.

The thespian, who walked down the aisle with celebrity hypeman cum MC, Michael Fisayo Olagunju on February 14, 2020, has attested that marriage for her is indeed a worthwhile journey. “For me, marriage has been a marital bliss and will always be. My husband is my friend, so with God on our side, we plan to remain that way. As a newly married actress, I manage my time better. I create more time for my family and also mindful of the kind of roles I accept. I am not really an erotic role-playing actress, but if I get a role like that, and it is all about good interpretation, then my hubby has to approve. I know my husband won’t stop me from acting. He wouldn’t. It is my art and he wouldn’t want me to change, rather he complements and encourages me to achieve more,” she noted.

Reacting to the social media prediction that her marriage would not survive the test of time, just like some of her colleagues, the actress said, “It’s up to God and man for marriages to end. It takes more personal effort, and that’s what makes marriage to last. My parents were married until death and I intend to leave that example for my kids, with God as my helper.

“However, if I am to counsel a heartbroken single lady right now, the most important thing she needs to know is that, there is life before (meeting) a man and there will be life after the man. The one who left you will make room for another to come. That’s life.”

Speaking further, Anita Joseph explains what it means to be ‘hour glass woman’. “HG woman as I fondly call them, is a woman who is confident about her body, a woman that is interested in her hidden beauty, and a woman who is bold of character and has the ability to pass every hurdle and whatever life throws at her. My brand, hourglass, represents beauty and brain, it oozes pride for every woman. I intend to do more with hourglass fashion world. I want to build hourglass into a brand that would be in every household in Nigeria,” she boasted.