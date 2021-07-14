Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has debunked reports circulated in the social media that he paid a private visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Catriona Laing, to allegedly discuss the affairs of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement signed by Emeka Nwala of the Office of the Chief Whip, Kalu said the British high commissioner visited him (Kalu) in his Abuja residence on May 13 in company with the Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Jonathan Bacon and Stuart Gardner, the first secretary, Political.

He said prior to the arrival of the British envoy “the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was in his house on a cordial visit.

“Ngige was not even aware that the British envoy was paying me a visit on that fateful day. It, therefore, baffles me that people could just be carelessly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency, Mrs Laing, a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige.

“In the last few weeks, there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person. I have been attacked right, left and centre. It has been from one rumour and lies to another propagated by those suffering from jealousy and pull him down syndrome. This habit of sponsoring recycled false allegations against me is simply to discredit my goodwill on the good people of Nigeria.

“To put the records straight, I neither visited nor discussed IPOB With British High Commissioner as reported. Those behind this repeatedly shameful act will live to regret their actions as their efforts will not only fail but turn around to favour me,” Kalu said.

The fake story circulated in the media with Kalu as the author read thus: “I visited the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs Catriona Laing, with my brother, Senator Chris Ngige, to express gratitude over her contributions in silencing the issues of insecurities and attacks on the Nigerian force personnel championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the issue of insecurity and killing has been defeated totally in the eastern region.

“We also made it known to her that the entire Igbo elite strongly believed in one Nigeria and very much in support of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.