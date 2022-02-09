Jose Peseiro has spoken for the first time on the end of his romance with the Super Eagles even before it began.

In December, the 61-year-old Portuguese coach was announced by the NFF as the new coach of the Super Eagles after the AFCON in Cameroon.

However, on Monday the NFF rescinded this decision due to several circumstances and went ahead to announce Austin Eguavoen will continue as interim coach of the Super Eagles for next month’s World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

Peseiro has now taken to twitter to give his own side of the story, saying he disagreed on some clauses on the proposed contract as well as some financial issues, which caused the parties not to sign a deal.

He said: “After several weeks of negotiations, during which a number of decisions emerged with the Nigerian football federation announcing that I would be the coach of their national team by the end of 2021 AFCON, an announcement that I never confirmed, this did not happen because of disagreement over some clauses (in the contract) and financial issues.”