Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Monday said he has never approached the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for any contract.

In a publication in some section of the media, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio linked Uduaghan and his predecessor in office, James Ibori to various contracts awarded by the NDDC.

Uduaghan was specifically linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt in Rivers State at a cost of N429 million.

The ex-Governor, in a statement, described the accusation as false, insisting that he ‘never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous than the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.’

Uduaghan, in the statement signed by his Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon, said he has already drawn the attention of the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio, to the publication for correction, describing the publication as mischievous.