The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has debunked the insinuations that he asked state governors in the South-South zone to account for the over N56 trillion received from the federation account since 1999.

Akpabio was said to have made the call during the inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters secretariat in Port Harcourt last month, forcing the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike to ask the Minister to mind his language while speaking about governors in the zone.

But delivering a keynote address on Friday at the NDDC Strategic Capacity Workshop/Retreat currently taking place at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akpabio said he couldn’t have made such a call because that would have meant indicting himself.

” I was governor for eight years. So if I called for the governors to render account, it therefore means that I’m indicting myself.

” The social media pick the wrong thing and a governor in the South South was said reacted to it. Of course I had to keep quiet because there was no need to respond.

“So I’m advising personalities to be carw what you pick from the social media. It is not the best source to pic information.” Akpabio said.