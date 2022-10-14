The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday, denied accusations by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he collected N1 billion bribe from an undisclosed presidential aspirant.

Ayu, who is responding to Wike’s accusations openly for the first time, said the money being referred to by the governor was a mere proposal.

According to him, the N1 billion was a proposed bank loan. He added that the proposal was from the band and that the party leadership later dropped the idea after due consultations.

Details later…