Adeniyi Akanni aka Neyoswaggz has denied ever dating actress Allwell Ademola who played his love interest in Nollywood blockbuster, Motherbird.

The actor, producer, writer, human rights activist and entrepreneur, who joined the industry 10 years ago, finally cleared the air in a chat with TS Weekend.

He said: “Things never got messy and we never dated like people thought. We are two people who met on a set and acted out a deep romantic scene. Though, I wasn’t aware I would be playing such a romantic role with her initially, we did a smart thing and maximized the opportunity to boost our careers. And when it was over, we moved on to our normal lives.

“For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, I want explain that it was a movie except that it played into our personal lives, because we are friends too. I got what I wanted, which was followership and I appreciate the audience for watching. She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives. It amazes me that few years down the road, people are still talking about it.”

On the weirdest thing he has ever done as an entertainer, he says: “That was the movie where I had to run on the third mainland bridge and jump into the Lagos Lagoon. Although, there were grab belts securing me, I was reluctant at first. However, I summoned courage and leapt into the Lagoon. It was weird and scary.”