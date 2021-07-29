From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Commander of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, has denied demanding or receiving a $1.1million bribe from celebrity internet fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias “Hushpuppi”.

Kyari, who made the denial on Facebook, said those celebrating the allegations by the internet fraudster against him would be disappointed and put to shame.

Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, has narrated how he bribed Nigeria’s celebrated police chief Abba Kyari in court documents seen by an online publication, Peoples Gazette.

Federal authorities in the US have been investigating Mr Abbas and his co-conspirators after their syndicate was busted in Dubai, New York and other top cities last June. Officials said in court filings that Mr Abbas disclosed during interrogation that he paid bribes to Mr Kyari, a Deputy Police Commissioner, to have one of his rivals arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1 million dupe of a Qatari businessperson.

But in a swift reaction, Kyari took to Facebook to deny the allegations.

‘Abbas, who we later came to know as Hushpuppi, called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

‘We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

‘Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

‘Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

‘Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.’

Continuing Kyari said: ‘For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life-threatening.

‘For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

‘Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.’

