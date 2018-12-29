So, what happened along the line?

What happened to me was very clear. Yemi Ogunbiyi had visited us at Uniport to give us some pep talk to budding writers, and what I heard from him was very discouraging. He told us that, one year, he got only 11 naira royalty for his book. Then, I said to myself, “You can’t survive as a writer”. It dawned on me that it was a very rough road to travel in the writing world. I told myself I had to adjust my future. Maybe, I could so something first and then return to writing, so, at least, I could put food on my table.

Were you engaged in student politics at that stage? Some politicians started out early.

To an extent I did, but not centrally. I ended up as Hall Secretary in the university, not because I wanted to run for an election, but I was asked to present myself. At that time in the University of Port Harcourt, we had three halls – the permanent campus (Abuja campus), Delta campus and Choba campus. So, each of these campuses was considered to be a hall. There was a secretary for Choba Hall, Delta Hall and Abuja Hall. So, I was the secretary of the Abuja Hall. It wasn’t because it was my ambition. Everybody thought I would do a good job, and asked me to contest; and I think I did a good job.

Are there certain things you learnt from your father as a child that shaped your life?

Of course, as a child, I learnt from my father, but he didn’t live that long. He passed on when I was 13 years old. I wished I learnt so much from my dad. But he was a very diligent and patient person. Those were the qualities I tried to copy from him. Even till today, I like to practice diligence and patience.

Did you ever think you were going to become a state governor?

You know, you had all kinds of fancies when you were in secondary school and the university. You thought you were going to be everything. Frankly, because I didn’t ever think I was going to be a politician, it never crossed my mind I was going to be a state governor. That was not my path at all. I never saw politics as a possibility, because I hated elections. Even when I was offered the opportunity to be a hall secretary, I told them the only way I would accept was not to allow me to contest. At that time, I didn’t like elections at all – I was a quiet person, and I never thought I was going to be a politician. I think politics was an accident. It was only recently that I accepted that I was a politician.

How did the political accident happen?

When I left the university, I was then working with an international NGO, National Minority Business Council, in Port Harcourt. I was actually heading the Port Harcourt office, and I had a friend, Kakuma Ilagha, who visited me one day, and asked me to run for the State House of Assembly. I told him, “But I don’t know anybody.” He told me, if I decided to run, I could win. I asked him, “Really? How do I even start?” He then suggested and wrote down the names of some people we could reach out to.

What year was that?

It was probably in late 1980s. I asked him again, “What next?” He said we should buy drinks for them and present myself that I was running for the State House of Assembly in then Rivers State. For me, it was fun. Win or lose, it was not the end of the road. I had other possibilities. I didn’t see it as a big gamble. So, we went round, and offered drinks to people. The amazing thing was that everybody recognised my father. He was a popular man, so people began to support me. I actually went into that election on the back of my father’s reputation, because nobody knew me. I was a complete unknown quantity. I was in my mid 20s then. So, you can imagine, at 25, I was going round, telling people I was running for the House of Assembly. I have just realise that it is important that our fathers do well for us.

To cut a long story short, at 27, they voted me in, and I was inaugurated as a member of the then River State House of Assembly. We were still part of Rivers State then. I won the election on the platform of the NRC. That was how I became a politician. After that, everybody started coming to me. Even when I was running away, people were coming to me. I invariably became one of them, and, from then on, I carried on till now. Now, I cannot deny am not a politician (laughs).

At what point did you decide to go for governorship election in Bayelsa, and what was the motivation?

Frankly, the first thing was that I saw a lot of things that were wrong with the way government was conducted by politicians. I was more of an activist at a time. I always criticised government. In those days at the University of Port Harcourt, we had a Marxist leaning in our orientation. So, I had more of socialist bent. I always saw that government was not getting things right. Then I thought, at some point that, if you criticised government, then it presupposed that you knew better; you had to come and do it yourself. So, I felt that, if I ran for election and presented my own point of view, and the people didn’t vote for me –even if they didn’t vote for me –I would have earned my right to criticise. If you had a superior alternative, why don’t you present it? But, if you are sitting somewhere and you are criticising, then you are not being fair. Playing a game in the field is different from watching from the sidelines. The spectator thinks he is always a better footballer. In the game of draft, too, you always see all the holes from outside. But the guy playing the draft never sees all these holes. So, I thought that it was really unfair for me to sit outside and criticise the government. That was my first motivation really. Above all, I really felt I could do better. So, I went to government with that belief I could do better than those who were there.