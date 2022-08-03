By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, and former Governor of old Abia State, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has distanced himself from a statement purportedly endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi for the general 2023 election.

Onu, a former National Chairman of defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), one of the political parties that merged to form the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2013 noted that he remains a loyal member of the APC, and will never engage in any form of anti-party activity.

In a statement he personally endorsed and released on Wednesday, Onu described the attempt to associate him with the Labour Party as “mischievous, wicked and unfortunate.”

He noted that the person of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu is different from Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, who reportedly endorsed the Labour Party and its candidate. He therefore urged the general public to note the distinction.

The statement reads: