From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ese Brume, one of those awarded national honours and N200 million for Team Nigeria contingents to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics championships, by President Muhammadu Buhari, has said she got more than she expected.

She said this at the 51st Session of the State House Briefing Organised by the Presidential Communications Media Team, where the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, provided key updates on the outcome of the Official presentation of the Nigerian Contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games to President Buhari.

Nigeria won a total of 35 medals, including 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze at the just concluded Commonwealth Games and claimed the best position amongst African nations.

A breakdown of the medals showed outstanding performance from multi-medalist Tobi Amusan (100m Women’s Hurdle and 4x100m Relay), Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha (4x100m Relay); Miesinnei Mercy Genesis (50 kg), Blessing Oborududu (57 kg) and Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) in Women’s Freestyle wrestling; as well as Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (55kg) and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (59kg) in Women’s weightlifting.

Responding to a question on what inspired her, Brume said: “My inspiration is God.”

On how she felt about the honour done to them, she said: “That was amazing. To be honest, I was expecting something like MFR, but I got a double portion. I’m happy, I’m excited, thanks to the President.”