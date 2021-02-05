Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia who welcomed a baby girl with her husband in December 2020 has expressed her joy as a first-time mum. In an encounter with Inside Nollywood, the Edo State-born declared that indeed, motherhood is a great feeling.

“It is the highest sense of responsibility and selflessness having to put someone else first before yourself. I am still learning and discovering lessons as a new mum. At the hospital when the matron put my baby in my arms, I was thrilled! In fact, that was the happiest moment of my life. It was better than how I felt on my wedding day,” she gushed.

On why she hid her pregnancy from prying public eyes she says: “I did not hide my pregnancy. I was working till I was seven months pregnant. I even hosted an awards show with my baby bump in full glare. It wasn’t my fault that nobody noticed. Besides, my family and friends were aware. It is my private life and I don’t need to announce it to fans. I don’t owe them such news.”

The Washerman actress, who’s fans have accused her of deliberately concealing her husband’s face with a smiley when she posted their baby’s naming ceremony photos online gives reasons for her actions: ‘’Nigerians jump into conclusions too fast and you all are so easy to sensationalize, to incite. Funny, at the end of the day, it was my event and my page I shared those photos. I will put emoji on any face I desire. In any case, I am the only one in my family who signed up for public life so, I keep the rest of my family private,” she concluded.