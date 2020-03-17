Odion Ighalo claimed he “never imagined” that his childhood dream of playing for Manchester United would ever come true, despite the fact he has followed the club religiously throughout his professional career.

United snapped Ighalo up on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day in January, in a move which raised more than a few eyebrows across English football.

The Nigerian had spent the last three years of his career in China, with his only previous experience of the Premier League coming at Watford between 2014 and 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer justified his decision to bring in the 30-year-old by talking up his qualities as a target man, with United previously lacking natural centre-forward options.

With Marcus Rashford out injured, Ighalo has provided invaluable cover for Anthony Martial through the middle, netting four goals in his first three starts for the club.