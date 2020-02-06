Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AIG Nuhu Ribadu (retd), has denied ever issuing a statement on the origin of banditry in the country.

In a statement signed by Ribadu and made available to our corresspondent in Abuja, the ex-anti-corruption chief noted that around the middle of last year, a brainless message purportedly emanating from him, started circulating.

The statement, Ribadu added, was shared around various social media platforms attributed to him, devilish insinuations on alleged origin of banditry in parts of Nigeria.

“I initially ignored what was clear inanity and cheap blackmail as I thought no right-thinking person will fall for such mischief. However, when it persisted, on July 17, 2019, I issued a disclaimer on my Twitter handle to disown the viral message.

“But to my chagrin, over six months after the initial rebuttal, the manufacturers of the hateful message and their co-travellers, those who peddle whatever is capable of creating disaffection are back at it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have never at any time wrote or said those words being attributed to me. I have no knowledge of the details contained in the disjointed propaganda message in circulation and I urge the public to disregard it,” Ribadu said.

Recall that Ribadu was alleged to have written in the circulated message that “Bandits were created by Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to oust Jonathan,” while also in the circulated message, it was alleged that Ribadu wrote that “Bandits are not Boko Haram nor herdsmen.”

But Ribadu however appealed to concerned security agencies to investigate the genesis of the fake message and fish out the perpetrators.

“Purveyors of fake news, more so one that is clearly a threat to national security, should not be allowed to thrive,” Ribadu added.