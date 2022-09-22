From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has denied pulling out of the presidential campaign council of the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He described the story of his allegedly pulling out of the campaign council which had gone viral of many social media platforms as false, mischievous and campaign of calumny to blackmail him and his office.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and some top PDP chieftains including both serving and former governors had on Tuesday pulled out of the presidential campaign council of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar over the refusal of the National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu to quit office.

Senator Anyanwu, an ally of Governor Wike, said that he never pulled out from the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council.

A press statement issued on Thursday by Mr Ikenna Onuoha, Special Adviser (Media) to the PDP National Secretary, reads: “The attention of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been drawn to this mischievous and frivolous story on social media that he has pulled out from the Presidential Campaign Council of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is worthy to note that the falsehood remains the handiwork of enemies of our party struggling to distract Senator Anyanwu and his colleagues who are out to end APC misrule in Nigeria.

“The PDP National Secretary further assures Nigerians of the party’s readiness to oust the President Muhammadu Buhari led government and thereafter enthrone good governance that will be anchored on transparency, sustainable and human capital development.”