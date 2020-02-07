Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has denied ever issuing a statement alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari recruited bandits to oust former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement, Ribadu said the statement was first shared on social media platforms in June 2019, and that he released a disclaimer via his Twitter account on July 17.

In the message, Ribadu it as alleged to haggle said that Buhari sought the services of the mercenaries, who were recruited from neighbouring countries to claim power for the Fulani group in case he lost the 2015 presidential election.

The statement said the services of the bandits were no longer needed after Buhari won the election, forcing them to invade people’s homes for food and other basic needs.

Ribadu dissociated himself from the report, saying the statement was not from him.

“I initially ignored what was clear inanity and cheap blackmail as I thought no right-thinking person will fall for such mischief. However, when it persisted, on July 17, 2019, I issued a disclaimer on my Twitter handle to disown the viral message. But to my chagrin, over six months after the initial rebuttal, the manufacturers of the hateful message and their co-travellers, those who peddle whatever is capable of creating disaffection are back at it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have never at any time wrote or said those words being attributed to me. I have no knowledge of the details contained in the disjointed propaganda message in circulation and I urge the public to disregard it,” Ribadu said.

He asked security agencies to investigate the origin of the message and prosecute those behind it.