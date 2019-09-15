Gyang Bere, Jos



Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has refuted media reports quoting him to have said that the Federal Government through the National Economic Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, approved the sum of 100 billion naira for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Governor Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, describe the assertion purportedly made in an interview he granted recently as a total misrepresentation of facts in the said interview wherein he explained how Plateau is handling the issue of livestock management.

The governor said, “For the avoidance of doubt, I never mentioned or in any way inferred during my interview that the Federal Government or the National Economic Council , chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, approved the sum of N100 billion for the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) or any ranching programme.”

Making the clarification, the governor said: “What I clearly stated in the said interview was that the document about livestock was initiated during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan for which they budgeted N100 billion.