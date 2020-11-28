Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has debunked the news making the rounds, and quoting him to have said that the Igbo should forget the presidency in 2023. A local online news outlet had made a fake report stating that the former governor of Abia State had called on the people of the Southeast to forget about the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction project.

Speaking on the sidelines of the expanded caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuahia, Abia State, Kalu stressed that there was no time he made such statement.

The Senate Chief Whip said he rather advised Ndigbo to forget about restructuring and focus on the presidency of Igbo extraction project and make it have a national outlook instead of localizing it within the Igbo enclave.

“I never said that Igbo should forget about the presidency. I made the comment at Prince B.B Apugo’s house, and they misquoted me. I said the Igbo should forget about restructuring and face the Igbo presidency issue which if they negotiate very well with other parts of the country they can get. It’s about negotiation and I believe if the Igbo negotiates very well, they’ll get it. So, there is no way I will ask the Southeast to forget about the presidency.”

He said Ndigbo stood a big chance of getting the presidency in 2023 if the zone plays it’s card well.