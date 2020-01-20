Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has debunked rumours making rounds in the state that he planned to probe his predecessors.

Governor Uzodinma disclosed this after inspecting some structures at the Government House, Owerri.

The governor said even though the business of governance includes probing and accountability, his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and officials of the civil service to furnish him with financial statement of the state was misconstrued as a call for probe.

“When I asked for a status report from all the ministries, many people misunderstood it, or assumed that the purpose of calling for that information is because I want to probe; I never said that I was going to probe anybody.

The business of governance involves probing if need be; so I needed that information because there is no official handover from anybody, and for me to start the work, I need to know what is on the ground,” Uzodinma said.

He, however, said if in the course of governance, there was need to call on anyone for questioning, he would not hesitate to do so. He urged the media to get accurate facts and statements from, him before publishing.

“In the course of doing business, if there are things that require investigation, we will subject them to investigation. My business here is to govern the people, and in the process, if there is any need for any particular issue to be investigated or probed, I will do that, but let nobody begin to speak for me because I have not said that yet,” he said.

Uzodinma said his administration would begin the renovation of infrastructure as soon as possible.