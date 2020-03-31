Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has denied social and print media reports that he tested positive for COVID-19 alongside his personal assistant.

The minister stated emphatically that the insinuation that the two index cases in Enugu were himself and his personal assistant was a fabricated and malicious act.

Onyeama said at the said time he was in Abuja with his personal assistant and could not have been in Enugu at the same time.

In a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, Onyeama further said as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all the members were recently tested and all found to be negative.

“It has come to the attention of the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, that a fabricated and malicious report is circulating in social and print media alleging that the two claimed cases of Covid-19 recently reported in Enugu were the minister and his personal assistant.

“The minister and his aide were in Abuja at all material times. Furthermore, the minister is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and all the members were recently tested and all found to be negative,” Sanda said.

While saying that the authors of the act were well known, the minister stated that it was their motive to embarrass and spread alarm and panic during a national emergency.

“For that reason, as well as to curb this kind of criminal behaviour, the matter has been brought to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for investigation and severe sanctions as a deterrence for the future,” Sanda also said.