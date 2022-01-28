Winner of the 15th Kia Rio car in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo packaged by national telecommunications company, Globacom, Japhet Egbede, a native of Benue State, has thanked the company for empowering him with a brand new car which he said would boost his cab-hailing business.

Speaking at the grand finale of the customer – empowerment promo held on Thursday at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, Egbede who was full of thanks to God said “Globacom has empowered me. I now have a brand new car for my cab business and would no longer need to rent and pay for a car to use on weekly basis. I am grateful to Globacom, the caring network, taking care of Nigerians”.

Unveiled in October, 2021, Globacom through the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo presented 15 brand new cars to winners across the country as well as about 500,000 other prizes, including television sets, refrigerators, power generators and Glo freebies.

Seventy three new winners also emerged at the event and they went home with different home appliances including 23 television sets, 25 refrigerators and 23 generators.

Olumide Oguntimehin, Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager, who spoke at the event said that the company was glad to have fulfilled the promise made when the promo was launched last October.

According to him, “From Lagos to Enugu, Port Harcourt to Kaduna, Abuja to Jos, Benin to Warri, Ibadan to Ilorin, and Onitsha to other cities, we held prize-presentation ceremonies to hand over the items won to the winners and put smiles on the faces of our subscribers and their families”, he said .