From Jeff Agbodo, Onitsha

Former Aviation minister and senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Stella Oduah, has insisted she participated in the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme between 1982 and 1983.

The lawmaker stated this in a reaction to media reports bordering on letter issued by the NYSC that she did not complete the mandatory one-year NYSC programme.

In the letter credited to the NYSC Director General and signed on his behalf by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the agency said Oduah commenced her NYSC programme in 1982 but absconded.

The NYSC letter was in response to an inquiry by a group known as Concerned Anambra North PDP Stakeholders on Odua’s NYSC status.

But, Oduah responding through her Director Media and Publicity, Ezennia Chukwudebe, described the allegation as false and reckless even as she gave the NYSC 48 hours to retract the statement or face legal action.

“Our attention has been called to your scandalous letter referenced above in which you acknowledged that Senator Stella Oduah was mobilised for youth service in 1982 and served in the Lagos orientation camp but then concluded that she absconded and was not issued a certificate of discharge.

“That reckless statement which we consider grossly irresponsible, no doubt, suggests that it was procured from you for political considerations in favour of Oduah’s political detractors. We are shocked that you condescended so low to make such false and unverified conclusions which is damaging to her character and image.

