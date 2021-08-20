For Adam Efiong Ephraim aka Equation Billionz (EQB), his love for drama, football and music started as a young boy.

Although, the multi-talented artiste, who was born and based in the UK, started playing football since he could walk, his passion for music seemed stronger, as he began listening to artistes like Skepta, Stormzy and Kano.

Having released his first video titled, Panda at 14, as he grew older, EQB became conscious of and fell in love with Afrobeats; with Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido as well as DJ Spinall becoming sources of his inspiration.

EQB regards himself as an artiste willing to experiment with different kinds of music. According to him, “Music has no limits and I want to be part of this exciting journey.”

Equation Billionz came home to Nigeria a few years ago and met with great producers and directors, resulting in the release of several singles. In 2019, he was invited to Atlanta where he met A-list artistes such as Bobby Valentino and Tony Terry, and was able to produce some yet to be released collaborations with them.

EQB’s main single, Faaji was inspired by the hustling and bustling atmosphere of Lagos. And to cope in the mega city when he visited, he had to learn Yoruba and Pidgin English pretty quickly, having so much fun doing this. “No matter what, everyone seemed so happy and in a party mood! That inspired me a lot,” he said.

The musician recorded another single, Nowadays, featuring Teni Makanaki, bringing his unique rap style to the song that was well received in the UK and Africa, and which is streaming fast on all platforms.