US-based Nigerian singer, Oboghene Onome Ezaga aka Ob has released a new EP titled, ‘!’ (Exclamation mark).

On what inspired the title of the EP, which many might consider ‘crazy’, the young but talented artiste explained: “I titled the EP ‘!’ because I am talking about a very urgent matter in the songs. The first song is called Go, which is R&B, and it is about leaving a bad situation. I talked about my experience in the song. And the second song, Yawa, which means trouble, will be released in January 2022. I am not a gospel artiste but I am Christ-minded. So, I made a lot of references to the Bible in the song, most especially quoting from the book of Proverbs.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to the Psychology student of North Central Texas College, US, he’s not restricted to a particular genre of music. As a versatile, Infused-Soul artiste, he sees Afrobeats and R&B as the best vehicles to pass certain messages across. “I can thrive in all genres but I am an Infused-Soul artiste. I see Afrobeats as the best way to pass across the message about temptation and R&B as the best way to pass across the message on living in an emotional situation. So, I don’t see myself as an artiste restricted by a genre. I am preaching love through my songs because that is what the world needs now,” Ob affirmed.