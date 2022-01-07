US-based Nigerian singer, Oboghene Onome Ezaga aka Ob has released a new EP titled, ‘!’ (Exclamation mark).
On what inspired the title of the EP, which many might consider ‘crazy’, the young but talented artiste explained: “I titled the EP ‘!’ because I am talking about a very urgent matter in the songs. The first song is called Go, which is R&B, and it is about leaving a bad situation. I talked about my experience in the song. And the second song, Yawa, which means trouble, will be released in January 2022. I am not a gospel artiste but I am Christ-minded. So, I made a lot of references to the Bible in the song, most especially quoting from the book of Proverbs.”
According to the Psychology student of North Central Texas College, US, he’s not restricted to a particular genre of music. As a versatile, Infused-Soul artiste, he sees Afrobeats and R&B as the best vehicles to pass certain messages across. “I can thrive in all genres but I am an Infused-Soul artiste. I see Afrobeats as the best way to pass across the message about temptation and R&B as the best way to pass across the message on living in an emotional situation. So, I don’t see myself as an artiste restricted by a genre. I am preaching love through my songs because that is what the world needs now,” Ob affirmed.
