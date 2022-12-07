A manager with a first generation bank in Warri, Delta State on Tuesday, drove home a brand new car in Globacom’s customer reward promo, Festival of Joy.

The 52-year-old bank manager, Anthony Ukpu, who won a brand new Suzuki Calerio car, said he had predicted his good fortune to his wife immediately the promo was launched.

“I joined the promo about three weeks ago after dialing *611#. Since then I have been recharging consistently, with 5,000 being the minimum. My target was either the house or the car. Last week, while talking to my wife, I prophesied that I will win either a house or a car in the ongoing Glo promo by December. Today I still recharged with 5,000 in the morning and by noon I got a call from Glo that I won a car,” he disclosed. The apparently joyful native of Isoko South Local Government Area in Delta State rhetorically asked, “Tell me which network is better than Glo?, They are really taking care of Nigerians. I don’t regret being on the Glo network since inception and making its SIM my number one contact ”.

His car prize was presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Delta State House of Assembly, Augustine Uroye, and Glo officials. Uroye noted that Globacom is empowering Nigerians through its promo, adding “what they promised is being presented to the people across the country, including in Warri here today. They have done well and I encourage Nigerians to keep recharging to be able to win more prizes, especially the houses and cars”.

Other guests at the ceremony included the duo of Nollywood actors Roseline, Roseline Meurer and Nosa Rex, Glo dealer and Managing Director of Stanmats Resources Limited, Mr. Omatsayinone Stanley, as well as numerous other Glo customers and well wishers from all walks of life.

Several other lucky subscribers went home with prizes including power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans. Toyin Aiyenuberu, a Warri-based Technician who won a generator, expressed gratitude to God and to Globacom for the early Christmas gift.

In the same vein, Rachael Pessu, who won a sewing machine enthused that it is a thing of joy to win a prize out of millions of other subscribers saying, “To God be the glory, I will use it in my fashion business”, while Jolomi Ateto, a nurse who won a rechargeable fan said it will be useful in this heat season as she lauded Globacom for always giving Nigerians the opportunity to win prizes every year.

While encouraging other subscribers to opt into the promo by dialing *611#, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Warri, Mr. Julius Arhebun, explained that the Festival of Joy Promo had produced many lucky winners across the country,