Former Minister of Information and a chieftain of the APC, Prince Tony Momoh said he felt very bad that his party lost but expressed happiness that the election was peaceful, fair and credible.

He said he wanted his party to win, but, as somebody who has been monitoring governance over the years, he knew there was every possibility for Governor Godwin Obaseki to win the election.

On insinuations in some quarters that his prediction of Obaseki’s victory was an indirect way of endorsing his candidacy, he said: “I only said what was possible and it turned out that what I said about Obaseki wining came to pass. It is not as if I wanted Obaseki to win; I don’t have more than one vote. Actually, my people voted for Ize-Iyamu. But, I am a monitor of governance and I have been doing that since I became a journalist and I have never misfired

So, people shouldn’t begrudge me for doing what I know how to do best. Why should they think that I should compromise my professional calling this time? I was only making a prediction as a reporter, not that I was endorsing Obaseki, even though my prediction turned out to be a reality.”