Fast rising sensation, Kellylivinglarge has contributed his quota to the ongoing debate on EPs (Extensive plays) which seems to be the new cool between Artistes and Albums.

“I think Artistes result to EPs because of a certain fear of how an album would do in the market. Sometimes an Artiste tries to use an EP to test their popularity in the streaming market before dropping an album.” He discusses.

For him he believes Many Artistes in the Nigerian entertainment scenes have resulted to dropping Extensive plays which always consist of lesser songs than an album. He insisted he could do things better stating, “Personally, I’d rather work on an Album and drop singles to the build up. However it doesnt mean I cant do an EP. But I like it the old fashioned way. Drop ALBUMS upon ALBUMs. I dont mind dropping an Album every year. That’s an incredible hard work I know but its just the way I see things.”