From Timothy Olanrewajua, Maiduguri

Gov Babagana Zulum said he prefers to be re-elected as governor of Borno State than accepting to be a vice presidential candidate of his All Progressive Congress (APC) after the party primaries weekend.

Zulum disclosed this while delivering his acceptance speech shortly after his re-election by the state APC delegates as the party gubernatorial candidate in the 2023.

“I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast track our recovery in Borno State?,” he declared.

He said he has been approached by some aides to a few presidential aspirants to be a running mate in addition to various media report linking him with the contest. He however insisted he will prefer to continue the governorship of his state

“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming Vice President is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP.

“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno State?,” he asked rhetorically.

He said he has resolved to continue the rebuilding and resettlement programme which he started. He commended the people for their supports.

The state primaries held at El+Kanemi Sports Center, was attended by former Governors Kashim Shettima (2011-2019), Ali Modu Sheriff (2003-2011), Maina Ma’aji (1991-1993), minister of state for agriculture, Hon Mustapha Shehuri, serving and former National Assembly members, Nigeria Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, party chieftains among others.

Chairman of the State Primaries Election Committee and former deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Maigari Uba Amodu announced Zulum the winner of the party election having polled 1,411 votes

