By Chinwendu Obienyi

Spotlighting their contributions to the narrative of A Greater Lagos, the initiative is in its third year running, having commenced in March 2020.

The program themed, ‘Eko Women 100’, identifies and honours the women who are blazing the trail in their fields while contributing to the growth of the state and inspiring the next generation.

Some of the women honoured on this year’s list include First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Ibukun Awosika, media mogul, Mo Abudu; elder stateswoman, Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; Fidelity Bank MD, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director GTCo, Miriam Olusanya; CEO North-West Petroleum, Dame Winifred Akpani, amongst others.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanwo-Olu said, “The Women of Lagos are powerful, visionary and represent our great state at the highest level globally. This week we celebrated 100 of them in a project called #Eko100Women. These women have made Lagos their home bringing their expertise and excellence to great effect.”

This year’s event builds on the significant Eko4Women annual celebration, which has honoured over 300 women. In addition, each recipient received a personal letter of recognition from the Governor, showing appreciation for their commitment to excellence. Like the occasions before, the initiative empowered several medium and small female-owned businesses across the state.

These women were drawn from all parts of the state, across various fields and strata of society. “From arts to technology, to business to sports, we touched on as many industries as possible. In my special letter to each woman, I charged them to continue to demonstrate the unstoppable spirit and values of Lagos”, the Governor said.

Expressing gratitude for the gesture and commending the Governor’s initiative, many of the recipients acknowledged the honour from the state government. “I understand that recognitions such as this are worthy of celebration because this shows that the Government is aware of the little contributions we all make to keep this nation alive”, said Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder, Terra-Kulture and one of the honorees.

In her official statement, Deputy Group Managing Director, AIM Group, Tatiana Mousalli Nouri, noted, “Equality is crucial for the well-being of our world, diversity is wealth, and inclusion is strength”. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, highlighted the significance of the initiative for Lagos women saying, “I’m receiving this on behalf of all the heroines of Lagos state, building silently, building to last, building a legacy, doing great work, doing impactful work in the public and private sector, who often go unnoticed. You, my sisters, are the real centre of excellence and the real MVPs. May your labour of love never be in vain, and may your dreams come true.”

Other women honoured under the Eko Women 100 initiative include Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Olatunji-Bello; MD Suntrust Bank, Halima Buba; EcoBank Chairman, Bola Adesola; distinguished stateswomen, Alhaja Lateefat Okunnu and Alhaja Sikirat Jakande; CEO Eleganza Group, Sade Okoya; veteran artist, Nike Okundaye-Davies; renowned architect, Olajumoke Adenowo; movie producer Kemi Adetiba; actress Funke Akindele-Bello; Qatar Airways pilot, Adeola Sowemimo; and celebrity photographer, TY Bello.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has recognized the enduring impact of women in the progressive development of Lagos State in a continued celebration of International Women’s Month.