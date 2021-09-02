From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who announced his retirement from active politics has disclosed that he quit to actively concentrate on his position as the chairman elders council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Iwuanyanwu while interacting with newsmen at his Glass House office,Owerri on Thursday noted nothing will give him greater joy other than selflessly working for the apex Igbo social group.

Although he said at his age, he is old to delve into politics but he said he would not relent to offer advise to those he groomed politically.

“I’m quitting politics entirely,I’m old now,at 79,God has blessed me,I have been successful having attained this height,economically and politically but nothing will give me joy like concentrating on my position as the chairman elders council of Ohanaeze.”

“I can’t continue being a party member, I have raised a lot of people in politics, it would not be fair to them and Ndigbo when they have people of different political inclination ,they won’t be happy ,I want to be fair to them,some of them I have nurtured belong to PDP,APC and other parties,so I want to be fair to all of them.” Iwuanyanwu said.

Also, Iwuanyanwu has emphasised that his dream is to see an Igbo president in his life time again. “I have seen it all,but one more thing I would like in my life time is to see an Igbo emerging as Nigeria’s President.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.