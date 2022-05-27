By Damilola Fatunmise

For Modupe Bilikis Adegboyega, creative writing is beyond passion, it is life.

Her latest work, Cadence, described as a collection filled with love, faith and hope, cuts across all spheres of life.

Modupe, who started writing poems since her undergraduate days in Kwara State University where she studied Mass Communication, has had some of her works like Onions, Too Cool For You and Lines of A Palm published and talked about on different platforms including MITV.

In this interview, the poet who doubles as a beauty advisor and cosmetic company’s manager, talks about her zeal and challenges as a creative writer. Here are excerpts:

Why did you choose to be a poet/writer?

I chose to be a poet/writer because I find it easy expressing my feelings through writing. Indeed, writing gives me joy and helps ease my stress, and also helps me reflect on my past experiences.

Is creative writing running in your family or you are the only muse?

I’m the only writer in my family.

What gives you inspiration and is there any special thing you do before picking up the pen to write?

Most times, I get inspiration to write when I learn a new thing either by reading or meditating. Whenever I find something fascinating, educating or inspiring, I tend to put it down and share with others so they could also learn from it.

What inspired your collection of poetry, Cadence?

Lots of factors were behind my collection of poetry, Cadence. But most especially, it’s me trying to communicate, giving people hope for the future and also something to learn from.

Do you write in long hand or with computer?

I write with computer.

How many bodies of work do you have till date and what are some of the challenges you encounter as a writer?

Cadence is my first and only published work for now. One of my biggest challenges as a writer is that most people don’t read, especially poems. Our target audience is always very small, which is a big challenge. Another one is dealing with writer’s block.

How do you handle writer’s block when it comes?

Often times, when my head is full, I try to rest and relax. I try to get most troubling thoughts off my head and then start meditating or discussing with my husband. I might even read or watch some movies. I also go on social media to calm my nerves.

Are you a full time writer? If not, what else do you do to sustain yourself?

I’m not a full time writer but might as well be one in future. I also work in a cosmetic company as a manager and beauty advisor.

Having studied Mass Communication, would you have loved to be a journalist or broadcaster?

No, broadcasting has never been my thing, maybe journalism, yes.

How supportive is your husband to your creative writing?

My husband is a very wonderful man; he’s always been supportive in all areas not just in my writing. Often times when I face challenges and finds it difficult to get solutions, he advises me. Most times, he tells me to put such challenge in writing, saying, ‘I’m sure by the time you write it all out, you will be fine because that’s one of the things you love doing’. And it has always worked for me. My husband’s advice and words of encouragement have always kept me going. And yes financially, too.

What new things do we expect from you as the year rolls by?

I intend to write more and maybe publish another work this year.

