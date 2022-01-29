From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Anambra State governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo, yesterday, divulged that he received 19 threat letters for undertaking banking revolution when he headed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Soludo, who spoke in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), on the topic; ‘The Purpose and Price of Disruptive Change.’ (CBN), added that he was also physically assaulted, by beneficiaries of the corrupt system.

“In Nigeria, we remember what happened to Murtala Muhammed, and the history books are replete with hundreds of examples of the inherent risks.

“At a personal level, undertaking the banking revolution in Nigeria came with 19 written threats to me and my family, including physical attacks.

“Disrupting the existing social order is dangerous. Beneficiaries of the current order are powerful enough to organize and viciously fight back to protect their privileges,” he said.

Aside taking a swipe at some politicians who now see government jobs as an avenue to lavish scares resources, also blamed the citizens whom he claimed, embolden corruption by inundating political office holders with financial and frivolous demands.

He said, “Politics has become big business. Appointment or election into public office is seen largely as an opportunity to “eat” rather than a call to selfless service.

“There is an army of rich (big men) who have never worked or done any productive work in their life and believe that it is their right to expect something for nothing.

“The tiny less than one percent elite have a stranglehold on the public purse, sprinkling occasional crumbs to the citizens as ‘dividends of democracy’.

“The citizens themselves either out of helplessness or acquiescence join the party, expecting the politicians to dole out pittance out of public treasury as charity.

“The citizens actually clap for such phantom “charity”. Politicians who refuse to do so are deemed as “stingy” or “wicked”, and the circus goes on.

“With a rentier system, a culture of freebies emerged, and most people don’t expect to pay for anything, including taxes, electricity, water, petrol, etc.

“A classic feature of the political environment is that corruption has become part of the “culture”, with little incentive for honesty,” he said.

On her part, SPPG pioneer Dean, Dr Amina Salihu, charged the graduands to deploy their leadership skills and to remain committed and focused in the face of challenges.

Salihu said, “We learnt that leadership lies in inspiring oneself, to inspire others, as we heard from our incredibly gifted global faculty in telling their stories and living their moment in class and beyond.

“I salute those generous minds, all stars in their chosen fields and the school of life. They taught us to cherish our resources.

“For example, to respect time as the one resource, we do not have control over. And to make out time for the maker of time, as we remembered the family, friends and allies, even antagonists we have lost along the way, and to give gratitude to the Almighty.

We learnt that we all have incredible gifts as you shared your thoughts and bared your minds, including the courage to share vulnerabilities.

“Remember this on the tough days when they come. We also know good days are ahead, and each hard or easy day would matter equally, as they come with the lessons we need. Remember, you are strong.

“You showed up physically, mentally, virtually and spiritually most Tuesdays to Saturdays, March to October, 2021 between the hours of 5 – 9 pm West Africa time. After all, what does not kill you, only makes you stronger.”