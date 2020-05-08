Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye, has revealed that he recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) after 21 days in isolation without infecting anyone with the deadly virus.

Okiye, while speaking to journalists in Benin, said all he did to prevent infesting his aides, family and friends with the disease was strict adherence to government guidelines, especially those on social distancing, compulsory use of face masks, among others.

The speaker, who is the index COVID-19 case in Edo, is among the 10 patients who have fully recovered and discharged after testing negative twice for the virus and treated with support from the state government. Some of the survivors were treated at the state’s isolation centres.

Okiye also urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at checking the spread of the virus by making themselves available for the ongoing screening and testing in various centres across the state.

“I came into the country from London through the international airport, via the local airport, and down to Benin airport with my aides and moved to my house; I was in self-isolation for about three weeks and none of my aides, family members, or friends was infested.

“That was made possible because we insisted on adherence to all precautionary measures, including social distancing, regular hygiene, and sanitising of the environment…,” he said.