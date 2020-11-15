Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nigeria artiste Sweetcorn recently made a controversial statement on religion, hinting that he does not believe religion is of any good to people now as not only is it harmful, it has also outlived its purpose.

In an encounter with Sunday Sun, the UK- based rising act who recently released his debut album titled Ikenna said, “About 2 months ago I went to church and I regretted it, before then was about 6 months ago. I believe every pastor should preach life and help strengthen your faith in God, not preach like their reading a scripted manual or focus on fundraising for a church project.

‘Religion is simply a set of rules and doctrines that are carved out by man and for other men telling them how to worship their god(s). And this god supposedly created everyone equal. Then a set of people who think they have power or superior to others make rules telling every other person how to worship their gods. I will reiterate that religion has outlived its purpose. It is now harmful to man. You can’t truly worship your God on someone else’s terms, it’s just wrong.’

Also lending his voice to the #EndSARS movement which had been trending in the country, Sweetcorn says it was indeed a legitimate protest with genuine demands.

He adds: ‘It is just unfortunate that we have a government with no human feelings. Also, it’s a shame that the older generation didn’t show any form of support even when they know we were fighting for our right to life and a better Nigeria for all.’