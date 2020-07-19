Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday expressed regret over his decision to appoint Mr. Agboola Ajayi as his deputy, saying that it was a big mistake.

Akeredolu and Ajayi who were once close associates have been at loggerhead since the latter signified intention to contest the governorship election, which Akeredolu was also interested in.

The clash of interest between the two of them led to the recent defection of Ajayi from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he (Ajayi) is contesting the governorship election.

Governor Akeredolu while addressing Ajayi’s kinsmen during a campaign tour to Igbekebo, headquarters of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, where the deputy governor hails from, said he regretted appointing Ajayi as his deputy.

He said despite criticism and attack from various quarters, he felt that he had made a good choice but the decision eventually turned out to be a wrong choice.