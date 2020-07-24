A prominent member of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club, Otunba Abimbola Davis has expressed his regret not playing golf when he was much younger considering the huge benefits he’s deriving from the game.

An author, businessman and former Association for Better Nigeria (ABN) points man, said the game has had a big impact in his physical wellbeing as he was weighing 127 kilo as at the time he joined Ibadan Golf Club, but today he weighs 101kg.

He said: “My regret is that I didn’t play golf early or when I was younger. I weighed 127 as at the time I joined Ibadan Golf Club. Today, I weigh 101kg. It was a major achievement as that was the purpose of joining the golfing family.

“I am not a social person as most people believe, but IGC changed that. The people who are my family now are golfers, the jokes at the pavilion etc. I’m convinced I can’t find that elsewhere,” Davis reiterated.

While reacting to the effect of the pandemic on his golfing activities, he said: “Seriously, I missed golfing and friends at IGC. However, it was a blessing in disguise as I used that opportunity to write a new book. My second Yoruba book.”

Davis, who played handicap 16, however, commended the past captains of the club for jobs well done to improve the cosmopolitan club, saying everybody tried their best.

“The current captain, Mr. Ola Ibironke, has surprised everybody with the works he and his team are doing on the course and the club generally. The course has been fantastic and new innovations are being introduced at the pavilion.”