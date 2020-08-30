Damilola Fatunmise

Curvy actress, Omotola Adebayo, has featured in over 70 home movies, including her own productions.

In this interview, she narrates how she came into the movie industry, including her challenges, regrets, kind of man and many more. Enjoy it.

Tell us about your growing up?

Growing up was very strict for me. My mom is a pastor, so she didn’t allow so many things like having friends, going to parties. In fact, we had no social life at all.

What is spectacular about you?

I am industrious. I do so many things for a living, from acting to car dealership, hospitality, real estate, buying and selling, and financial consultancy.

Tell us about your journey into acting?

I started acting from school. I was a member of a group called, Worthy Flavour Entertainment. I got my first hand entertainment experience there. I later joined a professional group in 2013 through a friend, Toyin Awe, who introduced me to a production manager, Mr Lekan Ojo (Gbatami). I signed up with his acting caucus and later registered as a TAMPAN member. A few years later, I joined Kay Alubarika Group before starting out on my own.

What role brought you into the limelight?

It’s the role of an overzealous talker in my movie, Timu Timu. It’s currently showing on Africa Magic and YouTube.

Who is your mentor in the movie industry?

It’s Taraji P. Henson, a Hollywood actor.

What are your beauty routines?

I work out, eat lots of fruits and veggies. I try as much as possible to visit the spa whenever I am less busy.

Why is it that ladies are making it big in the movie industry than the men?

Show off or wealth display is a natural turn off for most men, hence the attention on the ladies in the industry. I know a lot of men in the industry that are doing very well… but you will never see it on social media.

How did your parents react to your acting career?

When I started, they were a bit skeptical because I quit my banking job for acting. But now, I have their total support. However, my only regret is that I was not bold enough to quit banking earlier and start acting.

How best do you relax?

I go to the beach, spa and cinema.

Do you act under any influence?

I am naturally hyper in a good way, so no need for any influence.

How many movies have you featured in?

I have a production company run together with my brother. It’s called Ogaagun Films, and so far we have produced three English and nine Yoruba films. We have five scripts we are reviewing for production this year. In fact, I have lost count of films that I have featured in, but I am sure they are well over 50.

Can you date a man who is not sexually active?

Hell no. I can’t.

What part of your body attracts people to you?

My face attracts people to me. And then, my curves.

What has fame stolen from you?

Fame has stolen freedom from me. It’s now that I am conscious of what to say, how to react, where to go and even how to socialize.

If you have the grace to change anything about yourself, what would it be?

It’s my size. I am size 14. I have longer throat so to say for a size 8. I am sure a lot of people would think I have a perfect shape, but it is what it is. You crave for things you don’t have.