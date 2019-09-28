Rita Okoye

Fast rising actress, Sylvia Ukaatu, is full of regrets.

Many years ago, she took a blood oath with her lover. The move backfired and now she’s in a quagmire.

“It all started when I was 18-year-old,” the role interpreter narrated amidst sobs. “I fell in love, deeply in love. I was so carried away at that tender age. I was lured into taking a blood oath with my then lover. I never knew the repercussions behind such move. I was young, naive and in love.

“We played along. I was happy. I was eager to settle down. Then love became sour. I tried to walk away. I begged to be freed but the guy refused, so I kept to myself and stared living life to the fullest. Even when he traveled out of the country, I had so many failed relationships without knowing what was behind it. Suitors were coming, but on the day of introduction, they would cancel without explanation. I waited for many years for him to come back. But he never did. I desperately wanted to start a family, but that wasn’t forthcoming. I tried so many relationships but they all failed.”

Ukaatu continued with tears cascading down her cheeks: “The guy finally came back last year and we spoke at length. I told him we should break the oath if he’s no longer interested in marrying me, but he ignored me. Then, a few months ago, my brother called me and said I should go and search for my fiancé on Facebook, that the guy just got married. I quickly rushed to Facebook and checked. I was shocked to discover that truly he just got married, but I laughed it over. Now, I can still feel the pains deep inside my heart. I want to warn the young ones out there. Love is not enough for blood oath. The guy deceived and used me. I ignorantly allowed myself to be caged for years. Let the youths learn from my experience.”