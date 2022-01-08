National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has declared that he remains the authentic national chairman of the party and warned some disgruntled elements bent at causing crisis in the party to steer clear or face the wrath of the law. Reacting to his suspension by some members of the party at a factional convention held in Abuja on Thursday, Omoaje said “the group that held the kangaroo convention was not known to the party and participants at the event were not members of the AA, hence their decisions were null and void.” He said the party had last week held its recognized national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and it was attended by delegates from the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, adding that critical issues affecting the party were discussed at the meet- ing. At the national convention held in Ibadan, Omoaje said the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees and other members of the National Think Tank Committee of the party were in attendance, declaring that the convention held in Ibadan was the only one recognized by the party.

He stated that members of the National Working Committee and chieftains of the party across the six geo- political zones of the country were in attendance at the convention, with security operatives and the media well represented. Omoaje who expressed concern on the desperate moves by some disgruntled elements to hijack the party at all means, queried the convocation of the purported convention held in Abuja as it was not called by him. He said the attempt to cause confusion within the party through the illegal convention was a deliberate move by some expelled members of the party whose trade in stock were lies, deceit and corruption. His words: "The question people should ask is that who presided over the Abuja illegal convention? A for- mer member of the party who is on expulsion was behind the whole charade. It is also pertinent to ask who the sponsors of their illegal gathering were? No single statutory member of the Action Alliance across the 36 states of the country attended the il- legal meeting. Those who conveyed the meeting and those who attended were not members of our party and they have no right to take decision on behalf of our party."