Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Hon Tonye Emmanuel Isenah has declared that he remains the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Isenah who was reportedly impeached by his colleagues after he had adjourned the House sine die urged Bayelsans to disregard any story of his removal and the election of Hon Obolo as the speaker.

In a swift reaction to reports that Hon Obolo had been elected the new speaker, Isenah in an interview said any action that took place after he had adjourned the House sine die was illegal, null and void.

He said: “I went to the House this morning and presided over plenary session. Since the beginning of the 6th Assembly all other Houses of Assembly have gone on recess, even the National Assembly have gone on recess and are back but we have not gone. We have been working since and we are tired too. So, today, during plenary, I commended the lawmakers for their commitment and I have adjourned the House sine die as we have gone on recess. If the House has been adjourned sine die, nothing can be done in that House that would hold ground again. I presided over the House as the authentic speaker and adjourned sine die. Anything that happens in that House without me reconvening the House is an illegality. The House of Assembly is an institution, a different arm of government that needs to be respected. The principle of separation of powers needs to be respected as well. That proceedings for the House of Assembly has been adjourned, any member who stayed back to do any illegal thing is on his own. The Sergeant-of-Arms escorted me out of the chambers meaning that the House stands adjourned; that means nobody can reconvene the House expect me.”

Isenah also denied reports that he had an arrangement to resign his position as speaker after a certain period in time. “I never had any arrangement with anybody. At the appropriate time I would address Bayelsans and tell them what transpired. I never had an arrangement that I am going to resign in three months. Let them show me any document to that effect where I said I was going to resign. I want Bayelsans to note that the Bayelsa State House of Assembly is an independent arm of government.”