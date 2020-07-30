George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Traditional Ruler of Obi Orodo Community in Mbaitoli Council Area, Imo state, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, has said that he remained the chairman of the council of traditional rulers.

He described as erroneous the statement purported to have ben released from Government House Owerri that Governor Hope Uzodinma had dissolved the council.

The monarch who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in his Obi Orodo palace in Mbaitoli LGA, yesterday, said he did not believe that the governor sanctioned such a statement.

He said the governor never mentioned any issue relating to the dissolution of the council while addressing traditional rulers on Monday at their secretariat in Owerri.

Ohiri said the clarification become necessary to erase the erroneous impression that he had been sacked as chairman of council of traditional rulers in the state.

He claimed the governor had stated during their meeting that: “I did not come here to dissolve the council, rather to address some pressing issues like COVID-19 and its solutions as well as to synergies on how to achieve a robust community policing. At no point during the discussion did the governor say he has dissolved council of traditional rulers.”