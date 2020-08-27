Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he remains committed to supporting all good and friendly policies of the federal government.

Ortom stated this while playing host to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah at the Government House in Makurdi on Thursday.

We are part and parcel of the federal government. I remain committed to supporting all policies of FG that are friendly. Elections and litigations are over and now is time to synergize and work together to put smiles on the faces of the people.

The Governor who noted that he will always criticise government where necessary however promised to be constructive in his criticisms.

“I will always criticise where I feel that things should be done better. My criticisim will always be constructive. I will always speak my mind and if anybody has a superior argument, I will accept it. I will always support good policies of the Federal Government.

He commended the Minister for taking time to come and mediate in the Owkupa Coal mine matter with a view to finding a lasting solution.

Ortom also urged the federal government to always carry the state government along especially in areas of giving licenses to miners.

Earlier in a remark, the Minister said he was in Benue to aquaint the government and people of the state of the vision and policy focus of the Federal Government for the development of the nation’s mineral resources.

Ogah said he has also come to solicit the support and cooperation of the Ortom Government in accelerating the development of the huge commercial deposits of Barite, Coal, Limestone, Lead/Zinc and other mineral resources occurring in Benue State.

“The third objective is to sensitize mining operators and stakeholders on the need to conduct their mining operations in an safe, emcient, orderly and environmentally friendly manner consistent with the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 to yield the desired mutual economic benehts to the operators, host communities, State and Federal Governments.”

The Minister who also held an interactive townhall meeting with mining operators and other stakeholders operating in Benue State will visit the Ohechema and Chairman, Edumoga Traditional Council in Okpokwu LGA where communities hosting Coal mining activities have raised alarm and complained about the pollution of their source of water supply by coal mining activities in the locality.