From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has reacted to the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja which removed him and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office on Tuesday.

Governor Umahi, who described the judgement as embarrassing, alleged that the presiding Judge was influenced to deliver the judgement against.

He noted that there is no provision in the Nigeria Constitution whereby a serving Governor or his Deputy could be removed on account of defection to another political party.

He explained it is only through death, resignation or Impeachment by the state House of Assembly that a serving Governor and his Deputy could be removed from office.