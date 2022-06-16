From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, declared that remained the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state despite the internal crisis, tearing the party apart.

He also declared that with the exception of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, no politician dead or alive has served the state more than him since 1999.

Amosun, who gave this declaration while addressing his supporters at a welcome rally after the party presidential primary, held at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, boasted that he had paid his dues in the service of the state as a two term governor, who equally would be completing his eighth year at the Senate by next year.

Amosun said, “In this Ogun State, since 1999, I am on camera, except for Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, I am not talking of pre-1999, no human being, dead or alive has served Ogun State the way I have served. I have done 8 years as your governor, by next year it will be my 8th year in the Senate. Just between 1999 and now, I have served Ogun State with 15 years of my lifetime.

“Let anybody that has done that come out, I am not talking of our referred fathers. I accept that there are so many giants that came before me.

“We stood on their shoulders and we are still standing on their shoulders, but the truth must be told and we must say it. Since 1999, Ibikunle Amosun has paid his dues in Ogun State and I am still paying it. Put your mind at rest, we are APC, APC is ours.”

He, however, called on his supporters to extend their support to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in next year’s presidential election, saying “he will return Nigeria to “good old days”.

