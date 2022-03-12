From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke has insisted that he remains the official governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

He commended the national leadership of the party for its steadfastness in protecting the party’s constitution.

A statement made available to our correspondent by the Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation quoted him as reacting to the recent development on the governorship primaries of the party.

Adeleke stated that the Iyorchia Ayu leadership was honest, transparent and fair to all in the handling of the governorship primaries, added that “our leaders obeyed and enforced the party constitution irrespective of whoever was involved.

‘The leadership rejected frantic bid to disenfranchise us. The NWC insisted on due process and tradition. I am a product of due compliance with PDP and Nigeria’s constitution. By law and tradition, I remain the flagbearer of our great party and I am ready with God and men to lead PDP to victory,’ he stated.

Adeleke was also quoted as describing the ongoing legal tussle as nothing unusual, saying those who headed to court and those who filed appeal petitions are only exercising their rights.

‘In due course, the will of party delegates leading to my candidature will be embraced by all.

“I once again call on my fellow aspirants to let us unite to secure victory for the party. Our team is open to all and we promise we will run an inclusive campaign and government in the best interest of the people of Osun state,’ he added.