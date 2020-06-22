Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi has declared that he remains the Deputy Governor of the state despite his defection from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi said he remains committed to serving the state, adding that he was unperturbed in his desire to serve as the Governor of the state.

The Deputy Governor also expressed his readiness to contest the next governorship election of the state on the platform of the PDP, saying however that he would not be part of any arrangements of imposing candidate on the party.

He said he was already prepared for the PDP governorship primary election and urged other qualified contestants to embrace the primary.

Ajayi formally dumped the APC on Sunday and joined the PDP after a protracted crisis between him and his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Deputy Governor who said he had met with all his loyalists and supporters across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, hinted that many other members of the APC will leave the party in a couple of weeks.

He said some members of the state House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council including Local Government chairmen will soon join him in PDP.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said he was not bothered by the defection of his deputy to the PDP.

Akeredolu who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye said the defection of Ajayi will not have any effect on the administration of the state and his re-election bid.

He said he was not interested in any issue that could bring about crisis in the state, adding that his wish is to continue with his developmental agenda for the state.