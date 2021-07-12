The crisis in the Igbo leadership, Oyo State, took another turn, at the weekend, as Chief Aloysius Obi said he remained the Balogun Ndigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

He called on Ndigbo in the state to be calm, law abiding and wary of those he described as carrying false information on the Igbo leadership in the state.

Obi, in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital, said the judgment of the Ibadan High Court on Ohanaeze Ndigbo did not in any way affect him as he was not part of the case, stating that the judgement in question has been appealed by those concerned and status quo to be maintained.

On the case between him and Dr. Alex Anozie, regarding the authentic traditional leader of Ndigbo, he said, “the next sitting of the Appeal Court on the case comes up on September 22, 2021. It will also interest you to note that the first motion determined by the Appeal Court was in my favour. The Appeal Court ruled that Dr. Alex Anozie has no right to have taken me to court in an election he did not participate in.

“Let it be noted that Chief A.O.Obi is not part of those sued in the last high court ruling. The administrative arm of Ohanaeze was sued. The process did not involve Chief A.O.Obi nor the office of Onyendu Ndigbo (Igbo Leader) of Oyo State.

“I, therefore, call on peace loving Ndigbo in Oyo State to remain united, calm and law abiding as we await the ruling of the Court of Appeal.”

